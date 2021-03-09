University of North Alabama taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama will be vaccinating University employees and community members who meet current ADPH guidelines.

Clinics are scheduled for March 15, 16, 18 and April 17-18 in the Guillot University Center.

The clinics run from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and 15-minute appointments can be made online.

UNA officials ask those who schedule an appointment to review the informational packet on the Moderna vaccine and complete insurance/consent forms ahead of time to help expedite their appointment.

If patients can’t print the forms at home, UNA Health Services will provide them at the time of the appointment.

Here’s what to expect the day of the appointment:

Bring a driver’s license or ID and completed forms, if applicable

Arrive on time; arriving early or late impacts crowd control of the facility

Patients will be required to say 15-30 minutes after they receive the vaccine to be monitored for any adverse reactions.

Signs will guide patients where to park and volunteers will greet them upon arrival.

Any questions should be directed to covidvaccine@una.edu.

As of March 9, those who are eligible for the vaccine include:

Frontline healthcare workers

First responders

Anyone age 65+

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

Post office employees

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)

Childcare workers