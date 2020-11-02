University of North Alabama sets enrollment record for fall 2020

FLORENCE, Ala. – Enrollment at the University of North Alabama for the fall 2020 year broke previous records on campus, with nearly 8,400 students enrolled; the largest growth was in online graduate programs.

This indicates an approximate four percent increase in enrollment from fall 2019.

In addition to the overall enrollment growth, online graduate enrollment grew by 35 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Also, approximately 77 percent of the freshmen who entered UNA in the fall of 2019 opted to return to campus this fall, a two percent increase from the last school year.