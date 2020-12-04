University of North Alabama releases return-to-campus plan for spring semester

FLORENCE, Ala. – Friday, the University of North Alabama updated its COVID-19 guidance, releasing a return-to-campus plan for the spring semester.

The university says the biggest changes are updates to the travel policy, the reporting process for COVID-19 symptoms, contact tracing, and information related to academic calendars.

Face masks will continue to be required, along with continued sentinel testing (testing a random sample of the population on campus to measure the spread of COVID-19).

Students will return to campus Jan. 4, and classes will resume Jan. 6.

University Health Services can test those who show symptoms in the new semester.

