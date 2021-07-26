University of North Alabama names new Director of Athletics

FLORENCE, Ala. – The nation-wide search is over: officials at the University of North Alabama (UNA) have announced their pick for the school’s new athletic director.

Dr. Joshua M. Looney, who has several years of experience in university athletics with Missouri and Pennsylvania, and was part of two professional sports franchises, will join UNA as the new athletic director on September 1.

In a press release from the university, UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts says he is please that Dr. Looney accepted the invitation for the position. “He brings great experience and a wealth of knowledge to the position, and he shares our excitement about the opportunities ahead of us as we move toward full Division I status.”

Looney marks only the ninth Athletic Director at UNA since the start of that department in 1932.

Most recently serving as the vice president and director of athletics at Missouri Western State University, Dr. Looney’s has a wide variety of experience, from fundraising to athletics policy, as well as marketing and brand identity.

He has also served on the NCAA staff, worked for the NBA’s Orlando Magic basketball team, and the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs football team.

“Our athletics program will be built on a foundation of investing in relationships with a relentless commitment to excellence in the classroom, in competition, and in the community,” said Dr. Looney. “It is a great honor to join North Alabama…..and [I] look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and faculty to produce results that will make The Shoals proud.”

Looney will be joined in Florence by his wife, Jenna, and their two daughters.