FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) is joining a national program to educate more than two million federal employees — and it’s completely online.

The college joined an agreement with U.S. Office of Personnel Management and the Federal Academic Alliance (FCA) to offer the program to those workers at a reduced tuition rate.

There are less than 30 universities included in the program nationwide.

UNA Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Ross Alexander told News 19 that they are honored to be included with an elite group of schools.

“It really aligns us with a higher class of university peers to be included in this alliance,” Alexander said. “Most of the other… members of the federal academic alliance are mega universities, large public research universities, and large private universities.”

UNA is one of the only public universities in the South to be included.

Some of the other schools included in this program are Penn State University, Michigan State University, and the University of Maryland.

Alexander also told News 19 that this is UNA’s largest agreement with the Office of Personnel Management. He later said that adult learners are one of the fastest-growing demographics in the United States, and that they look forward to extending their national reach.