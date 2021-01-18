University of North Alabama honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with socially distant march

FLORENCE, Ala. – One of the biggest dedications to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life in the Shoals area takes place Monday morning on the University of North Alabama campus.

But honoring the leader of the civil rights movement in 2021 means battling the risks of coronavirus.

One of the keynote events each year at UNA, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance March is usually a social event to connect students with the community and remember Alabama’s vital role in Dr. King’s legacy.

This year, history is much fresher after the worldwide protest movements in the aftermath of Minneapolis and Louisville.

With coronavirus-prevention measures taken into account like masks and marching while socially distant, the school’s vice president of diversity & inclusion says he wants all of northwest Alabama and beyond to know that they are still welcome to attend at 11 a.m. for a unifying start to the year.

The university also says parking will be made available next to the Gunn Commons Center and will end with boxed lunches to take home – but again, all who show up have to be masked.