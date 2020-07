FLORENCE, Ala. – Friday, July 31, and Saturday, August 1, the University of North Alabama will hold commencement for spring and summer graduates.

Due to state health guidelines, only four people per graduate are allowed to attend.

Graduation ceremonies will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, with ceremonies at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

All will be in the Norton Auditorium.

Friends and family who can’t attend in person watch the ceremonies on the UNA YouTube channel.