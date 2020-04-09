United Way of Northwest Alabama offering relief to Shoals area food pantries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Shoals area food pantries are feeling the impact of COVID-19 but one organization is looking to offer relief.

The United Way of Northwest Alabama will use $5,000 from its COVID-19 Emergency Fund to provide immediate relief to qualifying organizations.

Food pantries must be a 501(c)(3) and be in Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, or Marion counties to apply. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 10 at noon. To apply, click here.

“In addition to the $5000 in grants we’re providing local food pantries, we’re also partnering with VOAD and different nonprofit organizations to host a community food drive,” said Jennifer McNulty, CEO of United Way of Northwest Alabama.

There are currently two drop off locations for that food drive—at the Florence YMCA on Helton Drive and at Faith Church on Florence Boulevard.