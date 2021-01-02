Underwood Youth Complex in need of funding and volunteers

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — 2020 was a tough year on everyone. In the spring, businesses closed, schools went virtual, and sports and athletics stopped altogether. In Lauderdale County, the Underwood Youth Complex is still feeling the pandemic’s impact.

Players practiced their pitching Friday morning as registration for the 2021 Dixie Youth spring league began. Underwood Dixie Youth Complex President Charles Murphy said there are some challenges, however, that could prevent a successful season.

“It’s been kind of hard with the pandemic and everything; we rely on fundraisers, board members doing the work, we’re always looking for new board members,” Murphy said. “We used to do a fundraiser per kid but now this year we’re doing no fundraisers, just straight across the board.”

Dixie Youth Baseball is a nonprofit organization and the program cannot survive without fundraising and donations. Those donations also help with park upkeep and maintenance.

Bentley’s mother, Aly Hooks, serves on the volunteer board and also played when she was a child.

“I’ve been out here for 24 years and I grew up here with my dad coaching me and it was always just a family thing,” Hooks said. “This park was full, and it was an all-day thing when you were out here with all your friends.”

Hooks said it makes her proud to see her children following in her footsteps.

“I love that they enjoy it and it’s something that we can all do together and I feel like they’re definitely making memories just like we did,” she said.

Hooks said Underwood is the oldest Dixie Youth league in the state and it’s never had to miss a season. She said she wants the community to know that even though the world may continue to change, one thing that has remained constant is Underwood.

If you would like to volunteer or inquire about sponsorships, message the complex’s Facebook page. Monetary donations can be made via Venmo to the username, Underwood-Youthcomplex.