FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The students of the University of North Alabama’s (UNA) Jeff Eubanks Culinary Management program will be hosting the annual UNAfied Dinner on Thursday, April 27.

Held at and co-hosted by the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, the event allows the public to enjoy the work of UNA’s culinary students. The dinner also serves as a fundraiser for the Jeffrey Charles Eubanks Endowment Fund.

Eubanks was a well-known chef in the Shoals area for more than 20 years, including his years at the Marriott. He was also a 1996 UNA graduate.

“Jeff was truly one of my closest friends, and I will never take that for granted. UNAfied is an opportunity for us to remember the life and contributions of our friend and colleague, Jeff Eubanks, as well as to showcase the culinary talents of today’s chefs and those who are training for the future,” said Jason Henderson, Director of Rooms at the Marriott.

Students in one of the 400-level culinary classes will be responsible for creating a menu and preparing the meals for the event. It is the culmination of the students’ years of work, training and preparation under the program’s culinarians and through experience gained from working in local restaurants.

UNAfied 2023 Menu (Photo: Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa) UNAfied (Photo: Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa)

“This is a student-driven project where students apply the techniques and learning they have gained from your years of culinary arts management classes,” said Chef Einar Gudmundsson, an assistant professor in the Culinary Arts program. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the students to demonstrate their culinary prowess in a real-life scenario. I am grateful for the partnership with the Marriott Shoals and their understanding of how important our culinary and hospitality programs are and how they positively impact our community and overall culture of service here in Florence.”

The UNAfied dinner will start with hors d’ouevres at 5:30 p.m., and a four-course dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m. Grammy award winner Yates McKendree will perform.

Cocktail attire is preferred and tickets can be purchased on their website.