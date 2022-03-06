FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) Lady Lions closed out their season Sunday, falling in the quarterfinals of the 2022 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship.

UNA was defeated by Stetson, who advances to the finals, 64-53. The Lady Lions close out their season with a 13-16 record.

Patrycja Jaworska led UNA with 17 points. She was followed by Skyler Gill with 11 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Gill’s five blocked shots also move her total ASUN-leading and school single-season record to 76 blocks.