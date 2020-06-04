UNA weight room and turf field reopen for student-athletes

FLORENCE, Ala. — Good news for student-athletes at the University of North Alabama: the weight room and turf field are now open.

The facilities were closed as a safety precaution as COVID-19 began to spread. They were originally planned to reopen in July but are now open for student-athletes to participate in voluntary workouts, provided they have a place to stay. Residence halls and other student housing are still closed at this time.

Strength and conditioning coach, Steve Herring said this will allow the athletes to remain in shape and prevent injury.

“When we don’t have a turf field that we can go condition on, when we don’t have our weights that can keep us stronger, then our risk for injury is a lot greater and so, by opening at this point, now we have opportunity to get all of our kids conditioned and ready to go before the fall gets here,” Herring said.

The weight room is provided with an anti-bacterial cleaning solution to prevent the spread of diseases. Students may use the facility Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.