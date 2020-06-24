UNA to offer doctoral programs next year

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama will add doctoral programs in two areas in 2021.

The university said Wednesday it has been approved to offer doctoral programs in business and exercise science. The Executive Doctor of Business Administration program will be offered beginning in spring 2021, and the Exercise Science and Health Promotion program begins in the fall of 2021.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Colleges and the Alabama Commission on Higher Education recently approved the programs, UNA said.

“The approval process was rigorous, and our faculty, especially those in the College of Business

and College of Education and Human Sciences, worked extremely hard to ensure that the

programs meet UNA’s high academic standards,” Dr. Ross Alexander, Provost and

Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, said in a news release. “We are prepared and excited to welcome our first doctoral cohorts to UNA.”

The business administration program will prepare students to address organizational challenges and disruptive trends, UNA said, as well as enable graduates to solve business and industry problems.

The exercise science and health promotion doctorate program will help those in college or university settings enter select professional programs that require advanced study, according to the university.