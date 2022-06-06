FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA), in collaboration with Fame Studios, Muscle Shoals Sound and other partners will be hosting a “music camp” on July 18-22.

The Muscle Shoals Music Camp will give students a chance to learn from music industry professionals and UNA professors. Students will also get to interact with professional recording equipment, learn the history of music in the Shoals, and collaborate with others to create music.

On the final day of the camp, students will perform songs that they create at the camp during the W.C. Handy Music Festival in Florence.

UNA School of the Arts Executive Director, Dr. Meghan Merciers, told News 19 that it’s important for students to understand the history of music in The Shoals and apply that knowledge to their own music.

“This is a great opportunity for students to experience that music that they might not even realize came out of this area and how it might connect to what they want to do with their music,” Merciers said.

The deadline to register for the camp is June 15. It will cost $250. Students will be required to have their own transportation and housing.

For more information on the camp and registration, go to the Muscle Shoals Music Camp website.