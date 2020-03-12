UNA takes precautions as COVID-19 spreads across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — The World Health Organization has officially declared the new coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama but that’s not stopping the University of North Alabama from taking precautions.

“The University of North Alabama takes the safety of our students and our campus community as well as the greater community very seriously, in fact it is our top priority,” said Michelle Eubanks, Interim Associate Director of Communications and Marketing.

The university is keeping a close eye on the spread of the virus and how it is affecting communities across the country. The university said in a statement that no one on campus or anyone involved in international programs has reported having or has tested positive for the virus.

The virus has, however, impacted the travel abroad programs. While trips haven’t been canceled, students can receive refunds should they choose not to go.

For parents and loved ones concerned with how UNA is responding to the virus, the university said it's taking all necessary steps to promote health and safety.

“We continue to monitor the situation through updates and webinars hosted by the CDC as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health,” said Eubanks. The Department of Public Health continues to stress how important proper hygiene—like washing your hands—is to prevent the virus from spreading.

Also, remember to cough and sneeze into your elbow and stay home if you feel sick.

Below is the university’s complete statement regarding the virus.

“The safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff at the University of North Alabama is a top priority. Like many universities, UNA is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting citizens and communities across the country.

The University is responding to all CDC protocols and taking necessary precautions to protect against any coronavirus infections. No one on UNA’s campus or participating in UNA international programs has reported having or having testing positive for the virus. As the University reviews campus programs and events, it is implementing measures to protect campus visitors as well.

For those planning to participate in UNA study abroad, study away, or alternative break programs, the University will allow refunds for students who choose not to travel either internationally or domestically on scheduled trips. This is consistent with UNA’s decision to allow its colleges/departments discretion and input in travel decisions.

The University also recognizes that parents and guardians are concerned about the health and well-being of their loved ones who are furthering their education and college life on UNA’s campus. Please be assured that the University is taking all necessary steps to promote health and safety.

For more information regarding precautions against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, please refer to the FAQs about student health at the university website, www.una.edu/healthservices.

To inquire about additional precautions UNA is taking, call 256-765-5000 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and someone will respond to your questions as quickly as possible.”