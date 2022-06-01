FLORENCE, Ala. – Brandon Blevins, a student at the University of North Alabama (UNA), has been awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study in Germany.

Fulbright scholarships are widely considered one of the most prestigious scholarships in America. The process to apply includes multiple essays and a language proficiency exam. Only around 25 percent of the people who apply are accepted.

Blevins told News 19 that he will go to Germany on September 2. He will work as an English teaching assistant in a small city in Germany for around 10 months.

“I was in shock. I didn’t know what to feel, because it meant a whole lot of new things for me,” Blevins said. “It took me about two weeks to come to terms with it and say “I really got this.'”

Blevins later said that he plans to teach foreign languages in America and that this opportunity will give him an unrivaled learning experience. He said that he hopes to apply his experiences in Germany to his teaching style and offer a different perspective to his future students.