FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) is getting ready to demolish a 62-year-old residence hall.

Crews began cutting off the electricity and gas at LaGrange Hall and the demolition is set to happen sometime over the weekend while students are gone on Fall Break.

The building dates back to 1961. LaGrange Hall was home to thousands of students over the years until 2015 when doors were closed due to the building’s age.

UNA has been looking at options like renovating, tearing the building down and replacing it with something different, or just rebuilding.

UNA spokesperson Michelle Eubanks told News 19 that the budget was growing on LaGrange Hall and an effort to be fiscally responsible, the university is rethinking this space.

“Knowing that we had other [housing options] available like Mattielou, Hawthorne, Covington, Olive, as well as Rice and Rivers… We had an opportunity to house students appropriately in housing that they wanted while also rethinking this space,” Eubanks said.

The school has decided to rebuild the residence hall to fit around 180 to 200 beds. UNA hopes to start construction as early as 2024.