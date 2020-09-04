UNA starting Legacy Initiative to help rebuild and maintain Harrison Fountain and Plaza

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama is beginning a new Legacy Initiative to rebuild and maintain a campus icon.

Harrison Fountain near the entrance of the university collapsed in December of 2019. Beginning September 8, the first phase of the Legacy Initiative creates naming opportunities like benches, trees, and plaques for members of the UNA campus community. A second phase will open to other members of the community beginning in October.

“We expect the fountain to be up in October and then the renovation of the plaza will continue throughout late winter into early spring,” Kevin Haslam, Vice President for University Advancement said. “This initiative is an opportunity for everyone to establish their legacy at UNA by, effectively, helping to rebuild the heart of the campus, which, for us, is Harrison Fountain and Plaza.

Haslam said the second phase of the initiative will allow the establishment of an endowment for the university’s greatest needs and emerging priorities.