FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama (UNA) softball team hosted their second annual “green-out” game on Friday. The event supports the Alabama Kidney Foundation.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation is the only state-based nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance and support services for kidney patients in need. JoHelene Patrick, regional director of the foundation, told News 19 that many people don’t know how severely kidney disease and other kidney-related conditions affect Alabama.

“Alabama is actually ranked first in the nation for kidney patients receiving dialysis,” Patrick said. “We’re two times the national average for chronic kidney failure.”

The Alabama Kidney Foundation will also be hosting their annual Walk and Celebration event on May 1. The event will be at River Heritage Park in Florence from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free, but donations are welcomed. All proceeds will go to supporting Alabama’s low-income kidney dialysis patients.

For more information on this event or the Alabama Kidney Foundation, you can visit their website here.