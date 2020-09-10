UNA sees record-high increase in enrollment for Fall 2020

FLORENCE, Ala. — Each year, the University of North Alabama reports on how its enrollment increases. In 2018, the university shattered its enrollment record with more than 7,600 students.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, you would think that trend would change, but university administrators said otherwise.

“We are pleased to announce record university enrollment for Fall 2020,” University Provost Ross Alexander said. “UNA pursues a diversified, intentional, smart growth strategy that is working and paying dividends.”

Alexander said the pandemic raised many questions about how the fall semester would look. “We weren’t really sure what to expect,” he said. “We were pleased that we had a 23 percent increase in enrollment for our summer programs which were 100 percent online.”

Alexander added that UNA is primarily seeing the increase from students enrolled in online graduate degree programs for the colleges of business and nursing.

The university said incoming freshman enrollment was slightly smaller and transfer enrollment fell flat, but the increase in online students contributed to an estimated total increase of four percent.

“Learners of all types and ages and from all sorts of states and countries are finding out that a UNA education can accelerate their careers,” Alexander said.

The university said those enrollment numbers for fall could increase even more because of degree programs that don’t start until October.