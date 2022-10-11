FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) enrollment has surpassed 10,000 students for the first time in the institution’s history.

UNA said the growth is from gains across all types of students. The university credits the growth to its ongoing strategic enrollment strategy.

UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said the growth is evidence that the university’s workforce development focused approach appeals to several different types of learners.

“UNA has listened to the needs of our local and state legislators in the development and

implementation of innovative academic programs,” he said. “We have worked closely with

industry partners in order to prioritize degrees that lead to jobs in the Shoals, the region, and the state. It is a critical component of our growth.

In addition to enrollment growth among groups on campus, UNA said it has also had 250 students enroll with UNA through a partnership with Guizhou University-University of North Alabama International College of Engineering and Technology in Guiyang, China