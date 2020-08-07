UNA says life on campus will be different this year

FLORENCE, Ala. – The move-in process at the University of North Alabama will look a little different this year for students living on campus, according to school officials.

Students moving on campus will now have 7 days to settle in, instead of 3 days. Housing and Residence Life Director Jennifer Sutton says the university is doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Sutton said, “typically it’s a three-day move-in process. We kind of have a big weekend and that’s really exciting. We are looking forward to kind of more of a slower pace opportunity this week since move-in has been extended to seven days.’

Sutton says during the seven days, students will have reserved check-in times based on the building, floor, and wing.

Upon arrival, UNA students should present their daily health check passports so housing staff will know they’ve been cleared to be on campus.