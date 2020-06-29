UNA releases return to campus plan

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama released its plan for the return to campus by students, faculty, and staff.

The COVID-19 Recovery Guidance Plan outlines the process for the return to campus, from questions related to housing and residence life to classroom usage and student experience and engagement.

“The plan is directed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and other best health practices,” said Dr. Kimberly Greenway, Vice President for Student Affairs and Chair of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force. “The 28-member group from across campus worked diligently to ensure the best pathway forward for UNA to resume academic, residential, student support services, and other campus programs in a face-to-face format.”

The Fall 2020 semester begins on August 19. After the Thanksgiving holidays, classes will resume via remote learning for the rest of the semester. All examinations will be given remotely.

School officials ask that all students, employees, and visitors abide by the new operational guidelines for actions, including:

physical distancing in the classroom

cloth face coverings

mandatory health checks and assessments All students and employees are required to undergo daily self-temperature checks and take the COVID-19 Self-Screening Assessment

limiting capacity in classes, buses, and dining services

Guidance for doorway entry, elevator usage, hallway, and stair usage

All meeting, gatherings, and events must be virtual if possible, or comply with APDH and CDC guidance

In-person attendance at all student events (including student organizations, clubs, fraternity and sorority events, etc.) will be limited

Cleaning and disinfecting protocols

Read the full plan here: