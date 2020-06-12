UNA releases inaugural North Alabama Online Annual Report

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama has seen a tremendous growth in online education and the school wants to make it known.

They’ve done so in the university’s inaugural North Alabama Online Annual Report.

“It is a report detailing and highlighting the accomplishments in online education here at the University of North Alabama,” said Provost Ross Alexander. He said the report combines statistics with vignettes about student success in all of the online programs.

“We intentionally utilized students from this region but well beyond this region as well,” Alexander said.

The report states there are students enrolled in online classes at UNA in 46 states and 53 countries. Part of the popularity in online education can be credited to flexibility, with some students having more time for other life obligations.

“I get to work more hours,” said senior Cassidy Beck. “I don’t have to spend that time at school, so I get to work more.”

Amber Paulk, Dean of Graduate and Online Education said another great benefit of online learning is accessibility.

“I know that not everybody is fortunate enough to have that opportunity to come and have an on-campus experience,” Paulk said. “We still want to provide them access; we still want them to have the opportunity.”

The school said this year’s enrollment numbers for online students are up 20 percent from the 2019 summer session.

UNA said that in the last five years alone, online education has more than doubled—representing one-third of all student enrollment.

To read the online annual report, click here.