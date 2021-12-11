UNA pushes graduation ceremonies back due to severe weather

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — All commencements ceremonies scheduled for Saturday at the University of North Alabama have been delayed two hours due to severe weather.

The ceremonies are set to take place at Norton Auditorium on UNA’s campus. Read the schedule changes below:

The 9 a.m. ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and graduates need to check-in at 10 a.m.

The 11:30 a.m. ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. with check-in at 12:30 p.m.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. with check-in at 3 p.m.

They ask students, parents, and guests to stay updated on UNA’s social media pages and website for additional updates.