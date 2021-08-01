UNA professor wins international podcast award

FLORENCE, Ala. — A professor at the University of North Alabama has won an international podcast award from the Broadcast Education Association (BEA).

The podcast by Dr. Patricia “Pat” Sanders, chair of the UNA communications department, focuses on women of color in higher education and is titled “This Prof Life: Women of Color in Higher Education.” It was launched in June 2020.

Sanders’ podcast won the “Best of Competition Long-Form Audio Production” during BEA’s 2021 Faculty Festival of Media Arts. “This Prof Life” won the category over nearly 300 other submissions from around the globe.

Sanders said her podcast focuses on race, gender, and equity in underrepresented or marginalized groups.

“At its core, it focuses on the challenges, accomplishments, and experiences of women of color in positions of administration and the professorship in the world of academia,” Sanders stated. “Its goal is to elevate their voices and scholarship and to inspire other women in aspiring leadership roles.”

“This Prof Life” can be found on all major podcasting platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Music.