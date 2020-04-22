UNA professor creates podcast to help business leaders during COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. — Business leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic may have lots of questions regarding their futures. A University of North Alabama business professor has created a podcast that he hopes can provide some insight.

Dr. Justin Carter is an assistant professor of management at UNA; he calls the podcast “Rise & Roar.” The podcast covers a variety of topics and trends that apply to business leaders across all industries. It addresses how businesses can create strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic and what changes they can make moving forward—but that’s not all.

“It was to kind of get a look at what’s going on in the minds of business leaders right now; where is their focus how are they controlling the emotional aspects of this but also lead an organization,” said Dr. Carter.

He said conversations like these were already happening and the podcast allows both students and the general public to learn new information.

Rise & Roar is sponsored by the University of North Alabama College of Business. It is available on the university website as well as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.