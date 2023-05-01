FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) is partnering with the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce (ALC) to give scholarships to affiliate employees.

Chamber officials told News 19 that there are 520 businesses affiliated with the ALC. Over 40% of those businesses are considered small businesses with ten or less employees.

Under this new agreement, all affiliate employees will be eligible for tuition scholarships to UNA.

UNA Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Ross Alexander, told News 19 that this agreement is meant to help employees continue their education while also working.

“Employees at these partner firms don’t need to stop out of the workforce,” Alexander said. “They can continue working full or part-time while pursuing an undergraduate or master’s degree.”

These scholarships can be applied to students who are taking either in-person or online classes.