UNA MBA program sees record enrollment for fifth consecutive year

FLORENCE, Ala. — The numbers are in and the University of North Alabama said enrollment for its master’s in business administration program saw a record high for 2020.

The university said this is the fifth consecutive year the program has broken a record, having more MBA students than any other university in the state.

The university said enrollment in the program for 2020 was 1,075—up 27 percent from 2019.

“I think that lets those in the Alabama area know that we’re a high-quality business school,” Gregory Carnes, Dean of the College of Business said. We’re AACSB accredited which is the premier accreditation for business schools. It gets people’s attention because that’s an interesting fact that most people wouldn’t have thought that we’re the largest MBA program in the state.”

Dean Carnes added that the quality of the college of business can also be credited to its bachelor’s of business administration as well as its newly-launched executive doctor of business administration.