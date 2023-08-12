FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Families of University of North Alabama students have a new resource this fall, the UNA family portal.

The university says the online portal has resources and information for families to help their students succeed. The family portal is a personalized one-stop shop for info about the university.

It also includes important deadlines and dates as well as campus resources. This is the first fall semester the family portal has been available for parents and other family members to access.

“The UNA family portal is a new initiative that the university’s undertaking to sort of engage in an online format to really help create partnerships with parents,” UNA Dean of Students Minnettee Ellis said. “We know that students rely on their parents for expertise and guidance and advice and we just want to be able to support parents and provide them with as much information as possible so they can help their students stay informed and then help us understand how to help their student.”

For parents who sign up, the portal will send alerts on events, offer chat rooms with other parents, and let families know about events in the community.