FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) had one of their most popular nights of the year. The school hosted its annual “Step Sing” competition.

Every year, dozens of Greeks sign up to perform at Step Sing. The groups are given a theme and must design and choreograph their own shows.

The theme for this year’s show was a family game night. Each organization had to base the stories and songs on a popular party game. It’s safe to say their creativity was on full display.

The two-night event, held at UNA’s Norton Auditorium, consistently sells out with all proceeds going directly toward making campus improvements. This year, the event is estimated to bring in around $18,000. Students are allowed to provide suggestions on where that money should be spent.

“This year, it’s just going to the Guillot University Center (GUC) as a whole,” said Parker Fleming, a council member of the university program. “Our Guillot Center is one of our main student union buildings, so that’s where all of the proceeds are going this year, to help out our food pantry.”

The Step Sing competition is one of the most beloved events of the year around UNA. They were able to sell over 900 tickets for each night of the event within weeks of the announcement.