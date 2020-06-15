UNA hosting hybrid gradation ceremony July 31, August 1

Commencement for the University of North Alabama will take place on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1.

However, to maintain social distancing, only graduates from spring and summer 2020, along with essential staff, will be allowed in Norton Auditorium.

Friends and family will be able to watch the ceremonies on the UNA YouTube channel.

In addition to seating graduates six feet apart, there will be several other precuations:

Graduates and essential staff will be screened by University Health Services before entering. Anyone who answers ‘yes’ to a question on the health screening or has a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter the auditorium.

Details on arrival times, parking, and check-in will be sent to graduates during the next few weeks, along with any updates on additional COVID-19 precautions.

Graduates and staff will be asked to wear face coverings, and Norton will be sanitized between ceremonies.

Each college will graduate at different times:

Friday, July 31 at 6 p.m.: Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professionals, College of Education and Human Services

Saturday, August 1 at 10 a.m.: College of Arts and Sciences

Saturday, August 1 at 2 p.m.: College of Business