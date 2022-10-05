FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT)– The University of North Alabama Foundation has set a new fundraising record.

The university said the foundation raised $22,865,000 over the last fiscal year. The number is a significant increase from the foundation’s previous record of $12,673,900 in 2018.

The university said during the year the university received the largest gift in its history, $6,500,000, and the largest gift in the history of the College of Business and Technology, $2,502,000. The university also had 1,000 people give $10 or more in March in support o the 1830 Giving Day Initiative.

Executive Director of the UNA Foundation Kevin Haslam said the year has been phenomenal and the foundation is incredibly grateful.

“This year has been absolutely phenomenal, and there truly are not words to express the depth of our gratitude,” he said. “We developed a mantra that says, ‘Your passion. Your philanthropy.

Every gift. Ever giver. Matters.’ This historic year happened because of remarkable men and

women who believe in this great University, and they choose to make a difference with their

philanthropy.”

As a part of the record-breaking year, the university also increased its number of unique donors that have given to support the university for the second year in a row.