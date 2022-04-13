FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A filmmaker in the Shoals has won an award that comes with a $10,000 cash prize – but he says the money isn’t what makes this award special for him.

Kris Dewberry, an independent filmmaker and screenwriter that recently graduated from the University of North Alabama (UNA), won the Holly Award for Excellence In Screenwriting on April 9.

Dewberry won the award based on his feature-length screenplay “The Last Survivors.” He told News 19 that this is the first time that he has ever won an award this prestigious, and that he appreciates the recognition.

“I’ve been a finalist before, and it’s awesome to be a finalist, but I’ve never won,” Dewberry said. “I’ve been rejected countless times, every filmmaker has, so to finally get the call that you won one, it means the world to me.”

Dewberry says during his time as UNA he worked on more than 50 film sets for short films as well as feature-length projects.

With the prize money, Dewberry said he plans on saving it and investing it into his next feature-length project. For now though, he hopes to this award will bring more recognition to his peers and the film program at UNA.