FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) established a fund to help Russian and Ukrainian international students enrolled in their school.

UNA currently has three Russian and two Ukrainian students enrolled on campus. The college is home to students from more than 60 countries.

Dr. Chungsheng Zhang from the Office of International Affairs told News 19 that these students are having a difficult time having money sent to them from their native countries. Any funds donated will go straight to the students who are directly impacted.

“This University and this community, including our trustee members, are very caring and concerned about the five students who are impacted immediately right now,” Zhang said. “We know there’s all kinds of challenges for students to get the funds from Ukraine especially, and Russian students may have similar challenges.”

Zhang also mentioned the importance of being globally aware. Even though this war is happening thousands of miles away, there are impacts here at home.

To donate to the fund, you can go to the University’s website.