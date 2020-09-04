UNA expansion in Tuscumbia nearing completion

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — It’s been nearly nine months since an expansion of the University of North Alabama was first announced for Tuscumbia.

“I am pleased to announce that UNA will be establishing a physical presence here in Tuscumbia within the next few months in a redeveloped space on 6th street.” UNA Provost Ross Alexander said at the 2019 Tuscumbia State of the City Address.

Construction on the location is well underway and Mayor Kerry Underwood couldn’t be happier. “It was just a desire of mine to have the university in our downtown, a part of our community, and actually back in Colbert County again for the first time since it burned in the Civil War,” Mayor Underwood said.

He added that the expansion will bring new life to downtown. “It brings an economic impact from the professors that will be here, from the students that will be here, they’ll be a part of our community so you’ll have these young, vibrant, successful people who are walking around downtown and being part of our community,” Mayor Underwood said.

Provost Alexander explained what this expansion means for the university. “UNA is the university for the entire Shoals and this is a way for us to demonstrate that we are good partners with and responsive to the needs of all the communities in the Shoals and we’re very excited about it.”

The satellite location will serve as a multi-use facility that will house classrooms, offices, and event space.

When speaking with Mayor Underwood, he said there isn’t an exact date for the completion of the expansion but he’s hopeful it will be within the next three months.