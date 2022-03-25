FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama (UNA) recently conducted an economic impact study which says that the school has nearly a $341 million economic impact on Colbert and Lauderdale Counties.

This figure would indicate that UNA is one of the largest economic entities in the Shoals with over 8,000 students and nearly 1,700 total faculty and staff. UNA chair of Finance, Economics and Data Analytics, Dr. Doug Barrett, told News 19 that this figure is expected to grow significantly in the next couple of years as well.

“Even in the Spring with the large influx of international students we’re going to see the figure increase,” Barrett said.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Ross Alexander, told News 19 that the University is the fastest growing university in Alabama. He said that he is expecting around 9,500 total students enrolled next Fall.

View the university’s full report here: