UNA debuts campus Mamava Lactation Pod for nursing mothers

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama is now home to new equipment designed with nursing mothers in mind.

The Mamava Lactation Pod can be found on the first floor of the Guillot University Center near the mailroom.

The pod is designed to give nursing mothers a place to breastfeed or pump. It comes equipped with two spacious benches, pillows, a fold-down table, and power outlets. The university even has it stocked with bottled water and other supplies.

UNA is the second college in the state to house the equipment, with Auburn University being the first.

“There’s not a ton of universities across the country that even have a Mamava Pod,” Title IX Coordinator & Compliance Administrator Kayleigh Baker said. “I think that it really shows how dedicated we are to creating those options and showcasing where our priorities are.”

The pod itself can be accessed by an app that will also let the user know of other designated lactation areas in the region. To download the app for iOS devices, click here.

To download from Google Play, click here.