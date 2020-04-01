UNA cancels spring commencement

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama announced Wednesday spring commencement ceremonies have been canceled.

“These are unprecedented times we’re in, and it calls for unprecedented measures to accommodate our students and celebrate their success as graduates of the University of North Alabama,” said President Ken Kitts in a news release. “This decision was taken with significant deliberation and consultation with leaders across campus, including representatives from the Student Government Association.”

The ceremonies were scheduled to take place May 9 and 10.

Students scheduled to graduate in May will have an opportunity to return to campus to participate in a face-to-face commencement ceremony. The schedule is as follows:

On Friday, July 31, at 6 p.m. in Flowers Hall, degrees will be conferred to graduates from the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and the College of Education and Human Sciences.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., in Flowers Hall, degrees will be conferred to graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m., in Flowers Hall, degrees will be conferred to graduates from the College of Business.

The Keller Key and Turris Fidelis awards for spring and summer graduates will be presented at

the ceremonies scheduled for August, according to the release.

“Our students have expressed and supported the inclusion of the spring commencement ceremonies with the summer commencement ceremonies,” said Ron Patterson, Chief Enrollment Officer said in the news release. “By combining both ceremonies, we allow our students to create lasting memories,

especially for their families and friends. Graduates and families are able to participate and

commemorate this wonderful journey with a graduation ceremony.”