UNA announces two programs to be renamed after alumni

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama has announced that two programs are being named after alumni.

The honors college is being re-named the Delores and Weldon Cole Honors College, named after a husband and wife who attended the school of business. The Coles said the honors college has the potential to enhance the university’s brand like no other initiative.

The culinary arts program is being re-named the Jeff Eubanks Culinary Arts Program, named after the Florence chef who sadly passed away in early February. Eubanks, a 1996 graduate of UNA, served as executive chef at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa.

Both namings were made possible through gifts to the university.