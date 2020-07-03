UNA announces changes to upcoming graduation ceremonies

FLORENCE, Ala. — UNA announced changes to its upcoming Spring and Summer graduation ceremonies.

The university was originally going to have three ceremonies that guests of graduates would not be able to attend. Now it is holding six ceremonies over two days allowing each graduate to have up to four guests. Provost Ross Alexander said this new plan allows each ceremony to have up to 124 graduates and 496 guests while still being able to follow health guidelines.

“We’re all trying to make the best decisions we can in these ever-changing pandemic conditions and we’ve appreciated the patience and the accommodation and the grace of the community and our students and graduates and their families as we work through to this change in our commencement plans,” Alexander said.

Ceremonies will take place July 31 and August 1 in Norton Auditorium. Face masks are required. Graduates and staff will be provided with masks and guests must bring their own.

Additionally, graduates and their guests must check in together as a party. If a member of a graduate’s party answers “yes” to any health screening questions or has a temperature of more than 100.4, no one in that party will be allowed inside the ceremony—including the graduate.

Graduates will receive an attendance request in their UNA email account. An RSVP is mandatory and must be sent by Wednesday, July 22.

If you’re unable to attend the ceremonies, they will be live-streamed on the university’s YouTube channel.