UNA and City of Florence invite the public to enjoy some “Paw-loween” fun Saturday

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama and the City of Florence are teaming up for some Halloween fun Saturday morning.

The community is invited to come out for “Paw-loween.” Halloween was originally the day of UNA’s homecoming and the university had already planned on having the public participate in repainting the paw prints that line Court Street downtown.

The repainting will continue as planned but following that, there will also be a community trunk-or-treat.

“With the university being the anchor for this end of Court Street, particularly this end of downtown, it makes sense that you would want to have a strong partnership between the two,” Communications Director Michelle Eubanks said. “It helps both thrive and flourish, particularly when the university graduates many of the employees who build the workforce for the city, and then for the city to be a good partner economically.”

Mask and social distancing guidelines will be enforced for the event. Painting will be from 8 a.m. to noon and the trunk-or-treat will be from noon to 2 p.m.