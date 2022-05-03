LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White.

U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen on April 29 in Rogersville in a rust-colored 2007 Ford Edge with an unknown Alabama tag. He added they may be armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun.

The car Casey White and Vicky White were last seen in.

Casey White is 6′ 9″ and weighs about 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Vicky White is 5″ 5″ and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and reportedly has a waddling gait.

The earlier flyer giving a vehicle description, potential aliases and weapons in the possession of an escaped inmate and corrections officer on the run was circulated from a law enforcement agency not directly involved in the case.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told News 19 it was a mistake by a law enforcement agency to release the U.S. Marshal Service flyer which was not ready for the public. He added the early release has hindered their investigation. “Has set us back now practically to square one,” Singleton explained.

Both Casey White and Vicky White are considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to law enforcement officials.

Casey White is charged with capital murder, which means he could face the death penalty under Alabama Law. “So he has nothing to lose,” Singleton said in a press conference. “With his violent past, he is extremely dangerous. I want to emphasize as much as I can…there’s going to be some law enforcement officers somewhere in this country or this state that’s gonna come across this guy. And I can’t emphasize this enough to our brothers and sisters in blue: Don’t take any chances with this guy, he’s dangerous.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for Vicky White. If you see them you can call the USMS at 1-800-336-0102.