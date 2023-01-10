Two people were arrested in Florence Friday in connection to a vehicle stolen from the Walmart located on Hough Road.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officers were involved in two separate chases Tuesday after locating two stolen vehicles at Walmart, according to the Florence Police Department (FPD).

FPD says officers located two stolen vehicles, a grey Hyundai Elantra and a grey Ford Fusion, together at the Cloverdale Walmart at around 11:30 a.m. Then, the two vehicles fled the scene which began two separate chases.

Authorities say the Elantra headed toward Chisholm Road before stopping in the area of Earl Street and Marion Avenue. The driver then ran away on foot.

FPD said the Fusion headed toward Florence Boulevard, did circles in the Hickory Hills subdivision and then west on Florence Boulevard until it crashed in the area of Glendale Avenue. That driver then also ran away on foot.

Officials say both drivers were caught a short time later. Both of them were identified by FPD as male teenagers, one 16 years old and one 17 years old.