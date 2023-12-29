FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire early Friday morning, according to Florence Fire and Rescue.

Deputy Chief Jarrod Wallace told News 19 that several engines responded to a fire at Courtview Towers just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Crews went up to the fourth floor where they saw heavy fire coming out of one of the apartments. Wallace said that two people were rescued from the unit, and both were taken to a local medical center.

The fourth floor of the apartment sustained smoke damage. However, the unit has heavy fire damage.

The Red Cross is working to help relocate residents as the power will be out in the building for the remainder of the day.