TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say two more suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Tuscumbia on April 5 and new details have been released in court documents filed this week.

Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) Chief Tony Logan told News 19 TPD officers responded to a reported shooting at 120 Monroe Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

An unnamed juvenile, 19-year-old Montreal Marcellious Hatchett and 23-year-old Deontae Thompson were all arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and for shooting into an occupied building.

Court documents show that through investigation on April 5, TPD found “numerous people were at the residence ‘shooting dice’ when two masked intruders opened the residence side door with handguns drawn, demanding everyone on the floor in an attempt to rob them.”

The document says the victim was sitting closest to the door and began fighting with one of the intruders trying to subdue them. Both intruders reportedly shot the victim and ran away from the house on foot.

Court records show Thompson brought the two intruders to the home prior to the incident. Thompson and the two intruders eventually left the home, but the two intruders returned to commit the crime.

The first alleged intruder was identified as the juvenile, who Chief Logan said was arrested after he fled from police in Memphis, Tennessee in a stolen vehicle on April 8. The pursuit ended in Alcorn County, Mississippi where the suspect crashed.

Chief Logan said Hatchett, who court documents identify as the second alleged intruder, was arrested on April 13 by the United States Marshals Service in Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities claim he was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 3300 block of Denver Street in Memphis, which was listed as his place of residence.

Hatchett is expected to be extradited back to Alabama early next week and will be arraigned before a Colbert County Circuit Judge, according to Logan, but at this time no bond has been established.

Investigators interviewed the male victim at the hospital following the incident, and he said he thought there were three intruders but was unsure because when he saw the guns “he just immediately acted,” the affidavit says.

According to court documents, Thompson claimed he had dropped Hatchett and the juvenile off at an apartment in Florence, and left to spend the night with his girlfriend.

However, his girlfriend stated in an interview with an investigator that he came to her apartment because he needed to “get his gun.” The time table she provided of Thompson’s coming and going from her apartment that night also did not match his statement.

The information investigators obtained from witness statements, speaking with the victim and further investigation, led them to believe Thompson was also involved in the shooting and they obtained a warrant.

Jail records show that Thompson was arrested on April 14.

Officers reportedly found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the arm and torso area. The man was taken to Helen Keller Hospital then transferred to a hospital in Huntsville for treatment. As of April 14, Chief Logan said the victim remains in Huntsville Hospital in stable condition.

