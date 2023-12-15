LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two new cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) have been found in ‘hunter-harvested’ whitetail deer, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

The two cases — which bring the total confirmed cases of CWD up to five — were confirmed in northern Lauderdale County and Northwest Alabama.

In January 2022, Lauderdale County also saw the state’s first confirmed case of CWD in Alabama’s deer herd. After that first case, all of Lauderdale and Colbert counties became designated CWD Management Zones (CMZ).

Throughout the 2023-24 hunting season, samples have been collected from more than 1,700 white-tailed deer that had been harvested statewide. Of those, 420 were deer from within the CMZ.

One positive sample came from the mandatory sampling weekend at the beginning of December, the other was voluntarily submitted.

“I would like to thank hunters for their continued support by providing a robust number of samples for CWD testing since the disease was first detected in Alabama. Hunters are our most important partners in the management of CWD as we move forward with future deer seasons. We also thank the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries for their continued partnership with statewide CWD monitoring. Their assistance by testing the samples allows us to better serve our constituents by providing them with timely information on the distribution and extent of CWD in Alabama.” Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner.

The disease is part of a group of diseases called transmissible spongiform encephalopathies. Among species of deer, CWD is progressive and fatal, and can also result in altered behavior. Animals can carry the disease for years without outward indication.

In the latter years of the illness, signs can include listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking in set patterns and a lack of responsiveness.

The ADCNR urges hunters to make themselves familiar with the state’s CWD regulations, as well as the regulations in surrounding states. You can find more information on Outdoor Alabama.

The next mandatory sampling weekend in the buffer zone of the CMZ is January 6-7, 2024.