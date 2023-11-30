ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say at least two people are injured after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus in Rogersville.

Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson said the accident happened near the McDonalds at the intersection of Highway 72 and Wheeler Street Thursday night.

The chief said the wreck involved the bus and an SUV. He said that the driver of the SUV and at least one passenger of the bus had been reported injured.

Hudson said it did not appear anyone had life-threatening injuries at this time.

News 19 has reached out to Huntsville City Schools for more information and will provide updates as they become available.