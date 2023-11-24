COLBERT COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says two people are in custody after a chase near the LaGrange community.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said two people, one man and one woman are in custody after a chase that began on Osborne Lane in Colbert County.

The sheriff said the chase started when a deputy attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and a pursuit started and moved through the LaGrange community, according to Balentine. He said the driver was traveling on the wrong side of the roadway on Highway 20 when CCSO terminated the pursuit.

Balentine said the Tuscumbia Police Department took up the chase at the intersection of U.S. Highway 72/43. He said the vehicle eventually wrecked on Highway 43.

The sheriff said both occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and will be taken to the Colbert County Jail upon release.