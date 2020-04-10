Two hurt, one critically, in overnight Florence shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital – one in critical condition.

Police said they are working to identify a person who they believe shot two people around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Florence police said officers responded to a call about shorts fired in the area of West Mobile Street and found a man in the 200 block of Perry Street who had been shot in the head. The man was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where at last check, he was in critical condition.

While police were on that scene, they learned of a second victim who was at North Alabama Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said they have not identified the shooter and are working to determine a motive, but they said they’re familiar with the location where the shooting happened. Police said they believe a gathering was happening prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2727.